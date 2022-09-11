Cadiz keeper Ledesma praised for helping save fan's life

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma was widely praised after his quick thinking helped medical staff resuscitate a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during Saturday's LaLiga game against Barcelona.

The match was suspended in the 81st minute when a man in the end behind goal collapsed but Ledesma sprang into action, going to the dugout to retrieve a medical kit with a defibrillator.

He sprinted back to the section where the fan collapsed and threw the kit to medical staff, earning plaudits on social media after video of the incident went viral.