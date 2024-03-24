    বাংলা

    Six seconds: Austria's Baumgartner scores fastest international goal

    Published : 23 March 2024, 07:36 PM
    Austria's Christoph Baumgartner scored six seconds after kickoff in a friendly against Slovakia on Saturday, the fastest recorded goal in international football.

    The 24-year-old sprinted from the centre circle and skipped past three challenges before firing a low shot from outside the box into the bottom corner.

    As Slovakia's home fans looked on in disbelief, Austrians in the away section at the Tehelne pole stadium in Bratislava celebrated as the RB Leipzig midfielder was mobbed by his team mates.

    The goal came earlier than Lukas Podolski's for Germany against Ecuador in 2013 when the forward pinched the ball from a defender and scored seven seconds into the match.

