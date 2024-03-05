Holders England face France and Sweden in Women's Euro 2025 qualifying

England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022. The Swedes also lost at the semi-final stage at last year's World Cup, going down 2-1 to eventual champions Spain.

"It will be six tough and interesting games and we are really looking forward to gathering in April to start the work towards reaching Euro 2025," Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson said.

Ireland are also in qualifying Group A3, their promotion from League B in the Nations Leagueplacing them in League A for the qualifiers, and they could hardly have asked for a tougher group.

"It is probably the hardest group any Irish team has ever been placed into in a draw," Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson said.

"It's basically a Euro semi-final for us in every single game. We wanted to be in League A. Now we're here."

World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while Germany, eight-times European champions, face Austria, Iceland and Poland in Group A4.

The top two in each League A group qualify for the finals in July 2025 alongside hosts Switzerland, who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured. The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.