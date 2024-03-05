    বাংলা

    Holders England face France and Sweden in Women's Euro 2025 qualifying

    England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022

    Published : 5 March 2024, 03:34 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 03:34 PM

    Defending champions England were handed a tough group including France and Sweden in their Women's Euro 2025 qualifying campaign following the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

    France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year's Olympics in Paris and are ranked number three in the world, with England at four and Sweden five. The Euros qualifying campaign begins in April.

    "It's a big challenge for us to try to qualify before the start of the Olympic Games," France coach Herve Renard said.

    "Qualifying for Euro 2025 is obviously a major goal of our season and we can't wait to start this campaign in less than a month."

    England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022. The Swedes also lost at the semi-final stage at last year's World Cup, going down 2-1 to eventual champions Spain.

    "It will be six tough and interesting games and we are really looking forward to gathering in April to start the work towards reaching Euro 2025," Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson said.

    Ireland are also in qualifying Group A3, their promotion from League B in the Nations Leagueplacing them in League A for the qualifiers, and they could hardly have asked for a tougher group.

    "It is probably the hardest group any Irish team has ever been placed into in a draw," Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson said.

    "It's basically a Euro semi-final for us in every single game. We wanted to be in League A. Now we're here."

    World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while Germany, eight-times European champions, face Austria, Iceland and Poland in Group A4.

    The top two in each League A group qualify for the finals in July 2025 alongside hosts Switzerland, who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured. The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.

    League A

    Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

    Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic

    Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland

    Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

    League B

    Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan

    Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

    Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

    Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

    League C

    Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

    Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

    Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

    Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

    Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

    Matchdays 1-2: April 3-9, 2024

    Matchdays 3-4: May 29-June 4, 2024

    Matchdays 5-6: July 10-16, 2024

    Playoffs

    Round 1: Oct. 23-29 2024

    Round 2: Nov. 27-Dec. 3 2024

