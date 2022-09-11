    বাংলা

    Real continue perfect start with 4-1 win over Mallorca

    Valverde, Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Rudiger get on the scoresheet as Real reclaim topspot from Barca

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 02:32 PM

    Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season.

    A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of halftime levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.

    A much-changed Real initially struggled to gain a foothold and sorely missed injured talisman Karim Benzema in attack throughout a below-par first half.

    Muqiri, who was denied by Thibaut Courtois inside the opening 40 seconds, headed in unmarked at the back post after 35 minutes and it appeared the champions would go in trailing at the break for the first time this campaign.

    That changed, however, in added time at the end of the half when Valverde ran the length of the pitch before firing home a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

    Rodrygo’s mazy run fed Vinicius and the forward netted for a fifth consecutive game, before Rodrygo and Rudiger added late gloss to the scoreline.

