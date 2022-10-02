Mbappe to the rescue as PSG reclaim Ligue 1 top spot

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 home win against Nice as the French champions reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mbappe netted seven minutes from time to put PSG on 25 points from nine games, two ahead of Olympique de Marseille, who beat Angers 3-0 away on Friday.

Nice are 13th on eight points.