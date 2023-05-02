FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe

Europe's top football nations face a broadcast blackout for this year's Women's World Cup unless media can improve on their "disappointing" offers for the rights, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Offers from "Big 5" European countries were not acceptable to football's world governing body and a "slap in the face" of the players and "all women worldwide", Infantino said.

The 'Big 5' nations are Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

"To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup," Infantino said at a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva.