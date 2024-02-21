Haaland goal lifts Man City within a point of Liverpool

The Norwegian broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he sprinted onto a beautiful through ball from Julian Alvarez then stroked it past a slipping Kristoffer Ajer before beating keeper Mark Flekken. Haaland has now scored against every Premier League club he has faced. He has yet to play Luton Town.

Guardiola issued a warning to Haaland's critics and said the Norwegian had come through a difficult period in his personal life.

"Top strikers score a lot of goals, don’t criticise, he will shut your mouth. Sooner or later he is there," Guardiola told reporters.

"He was out for two months (with a foot injury), he lost his grandmother, it is not easy for a human being.

"We spoke about the moment and I realised this later, but he didn’t say anything about the passing away of his grandmother. In this type of games like Brentford, you need Erling," added Guardiola, who said he left playmaker Kevin De Bruyne on the bench because of "niggles in his hamstring".