De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot and after second-half goals by Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland the Belgian midfielder added his second.

Odsonne Edouard grabbed a late consolation for the hosts but with seven games remaining City are level on 70 points with Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal, although both their title rivals have a game in hand.