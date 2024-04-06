    বাংলা

    De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace

    Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2024, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 01:53 PM

    Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

    Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot and after second-half goals by Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland the Belgian midfielder added his second.

    Odsonne Edouard grabbed a late consolation for the hosts but with seven games remaining City are level on 70 points with Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal, although both their title rivals have a game in hand.

    Mateta had shocked the travelling City supporters with a goal in the third minute, but De Bruyne, who along with Haaland was rested for Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa, levelled in the 13th minute with an inch-perfect finish into the top corner.

    Lewis put the visitors ahead soon after the interval, Haaland bagged his 19th goal of the season in the 66th minute from close range and De Bruyne netted his 100th goal for City four minutes later.

    Arsenal travel to Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday and Liverpool go to Manchester United on Sunday.

