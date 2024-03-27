Ukraine raise country's spirits with Euro 2024 qualification

POETIC IRONY

There was some poetic irony that Poland, where the team's mission was successfully completed, currently has the largest concentration of Ukrainian refugees of any country.

It has certainly been no easy path to the finals.

Rebrov's side came through a tough qualifying group that included European champions Italy and runners-up England, managing draws against both sides.

It followed the disappointment of losing to Wales in a playoff for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after which former Ukraine striker Rebrov took over in June last year.

With Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk in attack, the pace of winger Mykhailo Mudryk, guile of Zinchenko in midfield and steel of Illya Zabarnyi and Vitaliy Mykolenko at the back, Ukraine have a capable squad.

What they have proven now is that they can battle against the odds in the face of adversity and win the day, hoping that will become a unifying message for the country.

"It was very difficult to be on the coaching bench today, I saw how difficult it was for the guys," Rebrov said.

"I am grateful to all of them for this gift for our country. In such a difficult time, it is very important.