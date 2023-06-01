Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to claim seventh Europa League crown

Sevilla beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time, handing Jose Mourinho his first defeat in six European finals.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved spot kicks from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while Sevilla were flawless in their execution, scoring their first four. The game had finished 1-1 after extra time.