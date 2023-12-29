Rain washes out second T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh

The second T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Mt Manganui was called off due to persistent rain, keeping the visitors' hopes of a series win alive.

The game was finely balanced with New Zealand at 72 for 2 after 11 overs when rain halted play at the Bay Oval on Friday.

Tim Seifert's brisk 43 off 23 balls propelled the Black Caps to a blazing start as the hosts scored 54 runs in the powerplay.

However, the momentum shifted as Bangladesh's bowlers and fielders tightened their grip, allowing only 18 runs in the subsequent 5 overs, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib making a significant breakthrough by dismissing Seifert.