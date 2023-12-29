Rain washes out second T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh

The second T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Mt Manganui was called off due to persistent rain, keeping the visitors' hopes of a series win alive.
The game was finely balanced with New Zealand at 72 for 2 after 11 overs when rain halted play at the Bay Oval on Friday.
Tim Seifert's brisk 43 off 23 balls propelled the Black Caps to a blazing start as the hosts scored 54 runs in the powerplay.
However, the momentum shifted as Bangladesh's bowlers and fielders tightened their grip, allowing only 18 runs in the subsequent 5 overs, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib making a significant breakthrough by dismissing Seifert.
Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto opted to bowl first after a successful run chase in Napier gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.
While Sheikh Mahedi Hasan's first over cost 9 runs in the series opener, the Tigers didn't have to wait long for a breakthrough at the Bay Oval. In the second over, Finn Allen was out driving Shoriful Islam to cover.
Seifert, bouncing back from a duck in the previous match, attacked with vigour, hitting consecutive boundaries off Tanzim Hasan and then Shoriful. However, his aggressive innings was cut short in the eighth over when he was caught by Shanto off a slower delivery from Tanzim.
Darryl Mitchell and Glen Phillips tried to build the innings, with Mitchell scoring 18 off 24 balls and Phillips 9 off 14, but neither could find their rhythm against the tight bowling, particularly from leg spinner Rishad Hossain.
As the rain intensified, the umpires were forced to stop the game after 11 overs. The series decider is set to take place at the same venue on Sunday.