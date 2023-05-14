    বাংলা

    Guardiola backs Haaland to fire when Man City host Real

    Haaland has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions in the current campaign but was kept quiet by Real defender Antonio Rudiger

    Reuters
    Published : 14 May 2023, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 11:15 AM

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Erling Haaland to rediscover his best form when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final after the Norwegian failed to find the net at the Santiago Bernabeu.

    Haaland has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions in the current campaign but was kept quiet by Real defender Antonio Rudiger in the 1-1 first-leg draw last Tuesday.

    "Congratulations to Rudiger. But Erling, we cannot forget, is 22 years old and it was the first time he played in the semi-finals of the Champions League," Guardiola told reporters. He was speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Everton.

    "For the first time to go to the Bernabeu, one of the biggest stages, against a top-class club with good defenders, midfielders and strikers, next time will be a little bit easier.

    "If the team is able to play a little bit better in some departments in the way we are thinking for Wednesday, maybe it would be easier for him."

    Before the encounter against the LaLiga giants, treble-chasing City will look to go four points clear at the top of the league table when they travel to 17th-placed Everton on Sunday.

    "The Premier League title is so important even though I know the Champions League is so special. It's many, many months and many, many tough games, incredible effort; this is the most important thing," Guardiola added.

    "At the end, come on. What a privilege. The club takes care of us perfectly. We have to be ready to do it."

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - May 8, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during training REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Ancelotti hopes to get mental edge over City at Bernabeu
    He said that beating Osasuna 2-1 to clinch the Copa del Rey title had given his side a much needed confidence
    Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 22, 2023 Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia in action with Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.
    Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta
    After a lukewarm start, Real gradually became more aggressive, with Vinicius Jr and Asensio running the channels
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Real must deliver complete performance against Barca: Ancelotti
    Real centre back Eder Militao scored an own goal in the first half of last month's first leg, before Barcelona defended superbly to frustrate Ancelotti's side
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their third goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Benzema nets hat-trick as Real thrash Valladolid
    The hat-trick moves Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury