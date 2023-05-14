Guardiola backs Haaland to fire when Man City host Real

"For the first time to go to the Bernabeu, one of the biggest stages, against a top-class club with good defenders, midfielders and strikers, next time will be a little bit easier.

"If the team is able to play a little bit better in some departments in the way we are thinking for Wednesday, maybe it would be easier for him."

Before the encounter against the LaLiga giants, treble-chasing City will look to go four points clear at the top of the league table when they travel to 17th-placed Everton on Sunday.

"The Premier League title is so important even though I know the Champions League is so special. It's many, many months and many, many tough games, incredible effort; this is the most important thing," Guardiola added.

"At the end, come on. What a privilege. The club takes care of us perfectly. We have to be ready to do it."