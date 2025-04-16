Home +
PSG survive Aston Villa scare to reach Champions League semis

A pulsating second leg saw the English side win 3-2, but the Parisians went through 5-4 on aggregate

Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Paris St Germain - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - Apr 15, 2025 Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford in action with Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters

Published : 16 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM

Updated : 16 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM

