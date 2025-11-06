Home +
Luis Suarez suspended for Inter Miami's elimination match

The 38-year-old Uruguayan has a history of bad behaviour on the field

Suarez suspended for Miami's elimination match
Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) blocks the shot of Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2025, 12:22 AM

Updated : 06 Nov 2025, 12:22 AM

