Luis Suarez suspended for Inter Miami's elimination match

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) blocks the shot of Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

MLS suspended Inter Miami star forward Luis Suarez for Saturday's key playoff match against Nashville SC.

Suarez received the one-match suspension from the MLS Disciplinary Committee for an off-ball incident in Game 2 of the first-round series. Suarez kicked at Nashville defender Andy Najar in the 71st minute of the match, which Nashville won 2-1. Game 3 of the best-of-three series is Saturday.

There was no foul called or card issued on the play during the match. However, the MLS Disciplinary Committee can step in post-match to levy fines and suspensions under certain circumstances, including in the case of Game 2 when a referee sees an incident and does not issue a card.

Suarez, a 38-year-old Uruguayan who once starred for Liverpool and Barcelona, has a history of bad behavior on the field. Three times he has been suspended for biting opponents, and he once was suspended for racial abuse, though he denied the allegation.

He served a three-match suspension by MLS in September for spitting on a member of the Seattle Sounders staff following the Leagues Cup final on Aug 31, actions that also garnered him a six-match ban from future Leagues Cup tournaments.

Nashville and Inter Miami face off Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with Inter Miami looking to avoid a first-round playoff loss for the second straight season.