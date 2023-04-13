Chelsea need something special to overhaul Real, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side can overcome a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next week, insisting "special things" can happen on European nights at Stamford Bridge.

Goals by Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio gave reigning champions Real control in the Spanish capital on Wednesday but Chelsea stayed in the tie despite playing for more than half an hour with 10 men.

The Spanish giants could have made the second leg a formality had they been a bit more clinical and Chelsea's interim manager Lampard says they may live to regret that.