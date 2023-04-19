City not dwelling on past failures or Bayern success says Guardiola

Manchester City will not be thinking about past failures in the Champions League or Bayern Munich's illustrious European history when they face the German side in their quarter-final, second leg on Wednesday, said coach Pep Guardiola.

City beat Bayern 3-0 in the first leg and are in the driving seat for a semi-final spot, with six-time European champions Bayern in turmoil after their German Cup exit two weeks ago, first leg loss and draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"We come here to play one football game, 11 men against 11 men, to try to do better than our opponent in this game," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We cannot play, competing against history. For us it is a new opportunity to prove ourselves against one of the best in Europe. Tomorrow we don't play against history, we don't play against what they have achieved," he said.