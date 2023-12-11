BFF bans BKSP for one year over registration issues, hiding information

The Bangladesh Football Federation has banned Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan, or BKSP, from all football-related activities for a year over a player registration issue and on charges of concealing information.
The incident occurred in the 2023 Second Division Football League 2023 and Under-17 Third Division Football League, both of which operate under the BFF.
Following a second-division match between BKSP Academy and Arambagh Football Academy in November, Arambagh raised complaints over BKSP players, prompting an investigation where the disciplinary committee found proof that the BKSP fielded a different player in place of one officially in the line-up.
According to a contract in the U17 third-division league, the BKSP was supposed to feature Naimur Rahman, Hasan Mia and Mohammad Zifat for Chawkbazar KIngs. But those who actually played using their names were Mohammad Tasin, Ihsan Habub Ridwan and Rifat Kazi.
Later, when Tasin, Habib and Rifat tried to register for the BKSP in the second division, the issue of concealing information in the third division became apparent.
Another player, Ikramul Islam played using the name Tahsan Hossain and was caught red-handed when he tried to register for the second division.
The accused all confessed to the breach of code, the BFF said in a statement where it also mentioned that the organisation, coaches and players would be subject to penalties on different terms.
Along with the one-year ban, the BFF handed down Tk 100,000 as fine to the BKSP.
Coaches Shahinul Haque and Robiul Islam, who were found to be involved in the violation of the BFF code, were also slapped with a one-year ban each. They were also handed down Tk 25,000 in fines each, which has to be paid within a month.
The four footballers who played under different names has been banned for six months by the BFF disciplinary committee.