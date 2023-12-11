BFF bans BKSP for one year over registration issues, hiding information

The Bangladesh Football Federation has banned Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan, or BKSP, from all football-related activities for a year over a player registration issue and on charges of concealing information.

The incident occurred in the 2023 Second Division Football League 2023 and Under-17 Third Division Football League, both of which operate under the BFF.

Following a second-division match between BKSP Academy and Arambagh Football Academy in November, Arambagh raised complaints over BKSP players, prompting an investigation where the disciplinary committee found proof that the BKSP fielded a different player in place of one officially in the line-up.

According to a contract in the U17 third-division league, the BKSP was supposed to feature Naimur Rahman, Hasan Mia and Mohammad Zifat for Chawkbazar KIngs. But those who actually played using their names were Mohammad Tasin, Ihsan Habub Ridwan and Rifat Kazi.