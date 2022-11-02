Barcelona cruise past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in Champions League

Ferran Torres scored in each half as Barcelona eased past Victoria Plzen 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday but both sides were already eliminated from the competition.

Barcelona remained in third place in Group C behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan and will drop into the Europa League. Viktoria Plzen ended their European campaign without a point.

Barcelona, who rested a number of regulars including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, struck six minutes into the match when defender Marcos Alonso poked the ball over the line after it squirmed past the Plzen goalkeeper.