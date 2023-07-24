Borges bags hat-trick as Brazil breeze past Panama in opener

Ary Borges scored a hat-trick on her Women's World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh stadium on Monday and get their campaign off to a winning start.

The result takes Brazil top of Group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica on Sunday. Brazil, whose best finish at the global showpiece was runners-up in 2007, have now won all nine of their opening Women's World Cup matches.

"We're happy, the first game is always difficult. Four goals, and we played quite well," Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. "I think Borges is happy as well, scoring a hat-trick, she played well today..."