    বাংলা

    Borges bags hat-trick as Brazil breeze past Panama in opener

    The result takes Brazil top of Group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 05:16 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 05:16 PM

    Ary Borges scored a hat-trick on her Women's World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh stadium on Monday and get their campaign off to a winning start.

    The result takes Brazil top of Group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica on Sunday. Brazil, whose best finish at the global showpiece was runners-up in 2007, have now won all nine of their opening Women's World Cup matches.

    "We're happy, the first game is always difficult. Four goals, and we played quite well," Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. "I think Borges is happy as well, scoring a hat-trick, she played well today..."

    The tone was set for Panama in the first minute when Brazil's Adriana raced through and stabbed a shot at goalkeeper Yenith Bailey, before Debinha and Antonia blazed attempts over the bar within the opening six minutes of the match.

    The South American heavyweights continued to launch waves of attacks on Panama's backline as they pressed for an opener, which arrived in the 19th minute when Debinha floated in a cross that was headed home by an unmarked Borges at the back post.

    Borges netted her second of the match 20 minutes later as she poked in a rebound after having a header saved by Bailey.

    The Brazilians turned on the style in the second half as Borges set up Bia Zaneratto with a backheel flick for the third in the 48th minute to finish off a well-worked team goal.

    Borges put the icing on the cake in the 70th when she got on the end of a cross from substitute Geyse to become the first Brazilian to score a hat-trick on their Women's World Cup debut.

    The 23-year-old was substituted minutes later, walking off the pitch to be replaced by veteran Marta in what felt like the passing of the torch for the Brazilian team.

    Marta enjoyed a lively cameo, registering an effort on target with a free-kick, but the forward was unable to add a record-extending 18th World Cup goal to her tally.

    Panama, who were pinned in their own half for much of the contest, had keeper Bailey to thank for keeping the score down as she made a string of excellent saves to thwart attempts from Luana, Adriana and Rafaelle.

    Panama coach Nacho Quintana acknowledged the gap to Brazil but said the result did not reflect his side's quality, telling reporters: "We've the capacity to be within the same tournament as teams such as Brazil, but we cannot be on the same level.

    "We cannot hide it but to be able to advance we also need to accept our reality, which is not 4-0."

    Brazil next face France in a mouthwatering clash on Saturday in Brisbane before Panama take on Jamaica in Perth.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Betsy Hassett and Gabi Rennie celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Rowland
    Attack is Norway's best medicine in WC: coach
    New Zealand upset Norway in the tournament opener where the European side were overwhelming favourites against the co-hosts
    FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen and Ali Riley celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Rowland
    Women's WC: New Zealand shocks Norway
    New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson made a pair of brilliant saves to preserve the shutout in Group A action
    FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Previews - Melbourne, Australia - July 18, 2023 General view outside the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    What are the host cities, venues for the Women's WC?
    Adelaide is coastal city and capital of the state of South Australia which lies close to the famous Barossa valley wine producing region
    The trophy of the Women's FIFA World Cup is seen during the 73rd FIFA Congress at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda Mar 16, 2023.
    Women's World Cup 2023: Start date, schedule, teams, venues and final
    There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen