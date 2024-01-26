PSG sign Brazilian teen Moscardo from Corinthians

Moscardo, who joined Corinthians last season, has played 18 games in Brazil's top flight Serie A. He signed for an undisclosed fee which according to Brazilian media would be around $21.66 million, with an additional 2 million in bonuses.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and to meeting the team and the coaching staff, and I hope to win many trophies with Les Rouge et Bleu and to make the fans happy," Moscardo said in a statement