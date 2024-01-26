    বাংলা

    PSG sign Brazilian teen Moscardo from Corinthians

    Gabriel Moscardo has signed a contract with PSG until 2028

    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 06:06 PM
    Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian 18-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

    He has signed a contract with PSG until 2028 and is immediately being loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season.

    Moscardo, who joined Corinthians last season, has played 18 games in Brazil's top flight Serie A. He signed for an undisclosed fee which according to Brazilian media would be around $21.66 million, with an additional 2 million in bonuses.

    "I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and to meeting the team and the coaching staff, and I hope to win many trophies with Les Rouge et Bleu and to make the fans happy," Moscardo said in a statement

    PSG are top of the table, eight points ahead of Nice in second place.

