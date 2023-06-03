Creaking Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open

Novak Djokovic was pushed to his limit in a physically punishing French Open encounter by Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday and the 36-year-old twice champion said he had accepted the fact that his body behaved differently now.

The Serbian, who is seeking a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title to overtake the injured Rafa Nadal, spent more than three hours on court - much of it battling away in two exhausting opening sets - before prevailing 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-2.

Djokovic's run to the Australian Open title in January came despite a problematic left thigh injury and he also missed the Madrid Open in the build-up to Roland Garros with a niggling elbow issue.

"We don't have much time to start to name the many injuries I have, and the list is quite long," Djokovic told reporters. "I don't want to sit here and talk about these things that are not preventing me from playing. I still kept on playing."