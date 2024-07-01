Venezuela seal top spot in Copa Group B with win over Jamaica

The 3-0 win will see them face Canada in the Copa America quarter-finals

Jun 30, 2024; Austin, TX, USA; Jamaica forward Michail Antonio (9) and Venezuela midfielder José Andrés Martínez (13) battle for the ball during the firsts half at Q2 Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Venezuela hammered Jamaica 3-0 in Texas on Sunday to seal top spot in Group B and set up a Copa America quarter-final with Canada.

Venezuela had already booked their spot in the last eight with wins over Ecuador and Mexico and needed just a point against already eliminated Jamaica to clinch top spot and avoid facing defending champions Argentina in the next round.

Eduard Bello's powerful downward header put the South Americans in front in the 49th minute and Salomon Rondon doubled their lead seven minutes later with a scuffed effort past Jamaica keeper Jahmali Waite.

Eric Ramirez added the third on the breakaway in the 85th minute.

Venezuela were joined in the last eight by Group B runners-up Ecuador, who qualified thanks to their superior goal difference after holding Mexico 0-0 in the other match, with both teams tied on four points.