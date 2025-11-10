Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Lewandowski hat-trick steers Barcelona to 4-2 win at Celta Vigo

Barcelona now trails LaLiga leaders Real Madrid by three points after they were held by Rayo Vallecano

Lewandowski hat-trick steers Barca to win at Celta Vigo
LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - Nov 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots at goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2025, 09:24 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2025, 09:24 AM

Related Stories
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second
Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second
De Ligt rescues Man United at Spurs
De Ligt rescues Man United at Spurs
United 'too comfortable' in Spurs draw: Amorim
United 'too comfortable' in Spurs draw: Amorim
Read More
Commando forces to be stationed nationwide for polls
Commando forces to be stationed nationwide for polls
Fires break out on two buses in Dhaka
Fires break out on two buses in Dhaka
Man shot dead in feud between BNP factions in Munshiganj
Man shot dead in feud between BNP factions in Munshiganj
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More