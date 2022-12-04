Australia outclass West Indies with 164-run triumph in first Test

Australia bowled the West Indies out for 333 on Sunday in the second session of day five to claim a thumping 164-run win in the first Test at Perth Stadium and a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Resuming on 192-3 with a 306-run deficit, the West Indies hopes of batting out the final day were dashed when off-spinner Nathan Lyon (6-128) drew early blood.

The visitors, after reaching 283 in their first innings, were comprehensively outplayed by Australia, who controlled the entire match with declarations of 598-4 and 182-2 driven by run machine Marnus Labuschagne's efforts of 204 and 104 not out.

"The way that the batters set up the game was relentless," said Australia captain Pat Cummins. Marnus "is amazing isn't he, he's just got a huge appetite for runs."