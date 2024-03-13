    বাংলা

    Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes

    Five men and a woman ware detained and police seize 10 watches, jewellery, 3,300 euros in cash and two air pistols, police say in a statement

    Reuters
    Published : 13 March 2024, 02:20 PM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 02:20 PM

    Spanish police have arrested six suspects in the robberies of the Madrid homes of eight wealthy individuals, including top football players Radamel Falcao and Rodrygo Goes. 

    Five men and a woman were detained and police seized 10 watches, jewellery, 3,300 euros in cash and two air pistols, police said in a statement. 

    The arrests took place on Feb 13 but were only disclosed this week. 

    The string of burglaries were carried out from July 2022 in wealthy neighbourhoods in and around Madrid, according to police.

    Colombian Radamel Falcao, a player for LaLiga club Rayo Vallecano, and Brazilian Rodrygo Silva de Goes, who plays for Real Madrid, were among the victims, a police source told Reuters. 

    Police said the suspects showed a "high degree of professionalism" by studying videos and photographs the players and their entourage shared on social media to collect information about the layout of the homes and when their occupants' were away. 

    The suspects also scoped out the security systems to determine how to gain entry, police added. 

    Three of those detained are being held in custody, and an investigation into charges of robbery with force, one robbery with violence or intimidation, forgery of documents and money laundering is ongoing, police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 10, 2024 Real Madrid's Arda Guler scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran
    Real thrash Celta Vigo to cement top spot
    They are dominant in the first half but are thwarted by some fine saves from Guaita
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal with Pau Cubarsi REUTERS
    Superb Yamal strike hands Barca 1-0 win over Mallorca
    The teenager struck late to secure a hard-fought win that moved the Catalans within five points of leaders Real Madrid
    LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - February 18, 2024 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match
    Spain prosecutor seeks jail for Ancelotti over unpaid taxes
    The prosecutor accuses Ancelotti of pretending to transfer his image rights to entities lacking real activity outside Spain to avoid paying taxes
    Shoppers walk past a Zara clothes store, part of the Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, Dec 13, 2022. REUTERS
    Zara to return to Ukraine after 2-year closure
    The Spanish retail giant’s owner Inditex says it will begin reopening its shops in Ukraine in early April, the Financial Times reports

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman