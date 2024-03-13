Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes

Spanish police have arrested six suspects in the robberies of the Madrid homes of eight wealthy individuals, including top football players Radamel Falcao and Rodrygo Goes.

Five men and a woman were detained and police seized 10 watches, jewellery, 3,300 euros in cash and two air pistols, police said in a statement.

The arrests took place on Feb 13 but were only disclosed this week.

The string of burglaries were carried out from July 2022 in wealthy neighbourhoods in and around Madrid, according to police.