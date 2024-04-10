    বাংলা

    Real Madrid held at home in six-goal thriller against Man City

    It leaves the tie between the last two holders of the trophy wide open for the second leg next week

    Reuters
    Published : 9 April 2024, 09:16 PM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 09:16 PM

    Real Madrid and Manchester City slugged out a thrilling 3-3 draw in a rip-roaring Champions League quarter-final clash in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, leaving the tie between the last two holders of the trophy wide open for the second leg next week.

    The Madrid crowd were left stunned two minutes into the match when City's Bernardo Silva took advantage of a one-man wall to drill a free kick from 40 metres just inside Andriy Lunin's right-hand post to give the visitors the lead.

    But Eduardo Camavinga helped level the scores after 12 minutes when his long-range strike deflected off defender Ruben Dias for an own goal after wrongfooting keeper Stefan Ortega.

    Two minutes later Vinicius Jr delivered a brilliant through ball that Rodrygo took in his stride before his weak goal-bound shot was deflected by Manuel Akanji to give the hosts the lead.

    City piled on the pressure and levelled in the 66th minute through a stunning Phil Foden strike into the top corner and went ahead when Josko Gvardiol fired home five minutes later.

    But Federico Valverde's glorious volley in the 79th rescued a draw for Real on another epic Champions League night that left the fans eager for more in the return leg in Manchester.

    RELATED STORIES
    Actor Louis Gossett Jr arrives at the opening night of the UCLA Film and Television Archive film series "Champion: The Stanley Kramer Centennial" and the world premiere screening of the newly restored "Death of a Salesman" in Los Angeles, California Aug 9, 2013.
    Gossett, first Black man to win best supporting actor Oscar, dies
    He took home the award for best supporting actor as Sergeant Emil Foley in the romantic drama ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’
    Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 2, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS
    Vinicius says racist abuse in Spain has taken joy out of playing
    During an emotional press conference ahead of Brazil's friendly international against Spain on Tuesday, the Real Madrid winger said he is frustrated as fans keep getting away with hurling racist abuse ...
    Man posing as bdnews24.com journalist demands ‘extortion’
    ‘Extortionist’ poses as bdnews24.com journalist
    bdnews24.com says the man does not belong to the organisation
    Rayo Vallecano's Radamel Falcao on the bench before a match Madrid, Spain - January 2, 2022
    Spanish police arrest 6 over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes
    Five men and a woman ware detained and police seize 10 watches, jewellery, 3,300 euros in cash and two air pistols, police say in a statement

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor