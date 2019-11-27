Home > Special

Kidney transplant given to wrong patient in New Jersey hospital

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Nov 2019 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 05:54 PM BdST

A hospital in New Jersey has accidentally given a kidney to the wrong patient, reports the BBC.

The transplant was intended for another patient with the same name and of a similar age, officials of the hospital said.

The hospital subsequently rectified the mistake and both patients are doing well now, said the authorities of Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden on Tuesday.

The mistake was discovered a day after the transplant procedure. The hospital called it an ‘unprecedented event’.

“Mistakes of this magnitude are rare,” Reginald Blaber, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Virtua Health, said in the statement. “And despite the unusual circumstances of similar patient identities, additional verification would have prevented this error.”

A member of the hospital's clinical team realised a day after the first transplant on Nov 18 that the 51-year-old received the kidney out of priority order, as they were lower on the transplant matching list, which is managed by the United Network for Organ Sharing.

About 113,000 people are on a waiting list for an organ transplant, with nearly 95,000 of them waiting for kidneys, according to the organisation's website.

The patient who was supposed to receive the initial kidney received another one about a week later.

The hospital has not identified the patients.

“As an organisation committed to safety and process, we immediately instituted additional measures and educational reinforcement to help ensure this does not happen again,” Blaber said.

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital is the only facility in southern New Jersey to provide kidney, liver and pancreas transplants, according to their website.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

bdnews24.com photo

US hospital gives kidney to wrong patient

‘Talk Misti Jhal’ hits 50

Suspected Sam Gor drug syndicate kingpin Tse Chi Lop is pictured in this undated handout image taken at an unknown location. Supplied Image/Handout via REUTERS

The hunt for Asia's El Chapo

File Photo: Snake charmers display cobras during the

'Definitely weird': man bites snake

Mental health issues in HK surging: Experts

A photo provided by the US Army of American troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, waiting to be evacuated to a field hospital, in Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. Photographs from the era of soldiers waiting their nervous turn with clenched jaws and flinty eyes seem to offer a definition of valor itself. (US Army via The New York Times)

Heroes of a more certain time

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Feb 27, 2019. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Cohen accuses Trump of lies and cover-ups

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen departs after testifying behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

Spectacle or substance?  

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.