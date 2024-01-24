Sharifa’s Story: debate erupts in Bangladesh over textbook lesson on third gender people

A lesson on third gender people in a textbook of Class VII has sparked a fresh debate after the dismissal of a BRAC University teacher for tearing up pages containing the content.

The inclusion of the lesson, ‘The Story of Sharifa’, in the chapter on similarities and differences between people in the history and social science book of the class stirred debate among parents after the distribution of the books earlier this year.

Now netizens and a group of students of BRAC University have joined the fray after the sacking of Asif Mahtab Utsha as a part-time teacher.

Some of them argue that homosexuality and transsexuality are being promoted under the veil of this story.