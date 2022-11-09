In Jordan camp, Syrian refugees choose school over child marriage

Chatting enthusiastically in a classroom at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, a group of Syrian teenage girls share stories about married friends - some with babies already, and of their own lucky escapes.

Fatima was 14 when she got engaged, but had second thoughts and broke it off. Sixteen-year-old Borouj said she had confronted her friend's older brother when he had tried to marry off his sister.

"Luckily I convinced him to break off the engagement and let her go back to school. So she's back with me in class," Borouj said, drawing approving nods from her peers in a girls-only rights education class at the camp near the city of Mafraq.

About 35% of Syrian refugee girls living in neighbouring Jordan are married before they turn 18, and child marriage rates have soared there since the start of their country's decade-old civil war, according to the latest data from the UN children's agency UNICEF.