Threats towards women deter political involvement: UN

Violence and threats towards women still act as a deterrent to their involvement in politics, the UN gender equality organisation said, despite more women holding office.

Data showed that the number of women in political leadership posts, both in government and in parliament, has improved overall, though, some regions such as the Middle East and North Africa lagged far behind.

"Continued violence and threats—online and offline—against women leaders, candidates, and voters blight the potential for their voices and knowledge to bring the change that is so urgently needed for economic and social recovery," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in a statement.

"Full democracy needs the equal participation of women in all its processes," the UN body added in its report on Tuesday, ahead of International Women's Day.