Hasina presents Begum Rokeya Padak to five notable women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has awarded the Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to five women for their contributions to society, women's education and empowerment.
Hasina handed over the award at an event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The five recipients of the award are Khaleda Ekram (posthumous), Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina (posthumous), Ranita Bala, and Nishat Majumder.
Khaleda Ekram, the first female vice-chancellor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, was honoured for her role in women's education, while Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina from Netrokona district was recognised for her contribution to women's socio-economic development.
Dr Halida Hanum Akhter from Rangpur received the award for contributing to the establishment of women's rights, Nishat Majumdar from Lakshmipur for women's empowerment, and Ranita Bala from Thakurgaon for rural development.
Each of the awardees were given a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of Tk 400,000.
Fazilatun Nessa Indira, state minister for women and children's affairs, spoke on the occasion.
Every year, Bangladesh marks the birth and death anniversary of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer in women's education and empowerment, by conferring the award to women for their outstanding achievements in society.
Begum Rokeya was born on Dec 9, 1880 in Pairaband village in Rangpur. She died on the same date in 1932 in Sodpur, Kolkata.
Throughout her life, Rokeya struggled to ensure equal rights for women in government, society and in the family.