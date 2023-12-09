Hasina presents Begum Rokeya Padak to five notable women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has awarded the Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to five women for their contributions to society, women's education and empowerment.

Hasina handed over the award at an event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The five recipients of the award are Khaleda Ekram (posthumous), Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina (posthumous), Ranita Bala, and Nishat Majumder.