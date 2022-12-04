    বাংলা

    Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 03:02 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 03:02 AM

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

    Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment on the matter.

