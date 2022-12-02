    বাংলা

    Twitter suspends Kanye's account again for violating rules

    Twitter-owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, welcomed the return of the rapper to the platform in October

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 07:06 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 07:06 AM

    Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West's account again, just two months after the rapper's account was reinstated, as his tweets violated the social media platform's rules.

    Twitter-owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

    In his latest tweet late on Thursday, Musk said "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

    Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye's tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please."

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, Oct 23, 2019.
    Silicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter
    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was keen to see how Elon Musk's management of content moderation on Twitter would fare
    Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
    Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store: Musk
    The billionaire Twitter CEO suggested he was willing to 'go to war' with Apple rather than paying the up to 30% fee Apple charges developers for in-app purchases
    Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high
    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021
    Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken Apr 28, 2022.
    Twitter's verified service with colours to start next week: Musk
    The Twitter CEO allotted gold for companies, gray for governments and a blue check for individuals including celebrities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher