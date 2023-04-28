Ambitious genome project shows how humans fit with other mammals

Felines included the cheetah, Siberian tiger, jaguar, leopard and humble domestic cat. Canines included a celebrity - Alaskan sled dog Balto, famed for bringing lifesaving medicine in 1925 to the city of Nome. The most primitive species was the venomous burrowing insect-eater Hispaniola solenodon, closely related to mammals alive during the dinosaur age.

The researchers identified genomic elements - 4,552 in all - that were pretty much the same across all mammals and were identical in at least 235 of the 240 species, including people.

"Many of these elements are located close to genes involved in embryo development - a process that needs to be tightly controlled if it is to result in the development of a healthy and functioning animal," said Uppsala University evolutionary geneticist Matthew Christmas, lead author of one of the papers.

In terms of human differences from other mammals, the study pointed to regions associated with developmental and neurological genes. This suggests that evolution of human-specific traits since our species Homo sapiens diverged from a common ancestor with chimpanzees perhaps 6-7 million years ago has involved changes to regulation of nervous system genes.

"This makes sense as some of the biggest differences between us and our ape cousins are in our 'brain power' and cognition. It seems that a lot of what makes us human comes down to tweaks in the way that neurological genes are regulated, rather than any big changes in the genes themselves," Christmas said.

The research showed that placentals, dating to about 100 million years ago, began diversifying before the asteroid strike 66 million years ago that doomed the dinosaurs and enabled mammals to go from subordinate to dominant.

Zoonomia demonstrated how some mammals have a very keen sense of smell - Hoffman's two-toed sloth, the nine-banded armadillo and the African savanna elephant - while others have almost none - whales and dolphins. Humans were somewhat average.