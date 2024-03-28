Scientists chronicle the earliest stages of a supernova

About 20 million years ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a large star exploded and sent elements representing the building blocks of life racing through space.

About a year ago, by chance, as the light it emitted reached Earth, a team of scientists in Israel observed it and for the first time collected data on the earliest stages from such an explosion, known as a supernova.

The picture they are putting together offers a detailed look at the origins of crucial elements around us, like the calcium in our teeth and the iron in our blood.

"We are actually seeing the cosmic furnace in which the heavy elements are formed, while they are being formed. We are observing it as it happens. This is really the unique opportunity," Weizmann Institute of Science astrophysicist Avishay Gal-Yam said.

The findings, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, also indicate that the giant star, located in a neighbouring galaxy called Messier 101, likely left behind a black hole after it exploded.