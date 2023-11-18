    বাংলা

    SpaceX Starship launch presumed failed minutes after reaching space

    It is the second test after its first attempt to reach space ended in an explosion

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 02:16 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 02:16 PM

    SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship, developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, was presumed to have failed in space minutes after lifting off on Saturday in a second test after its first attempt to reach space ended in an explosion.

    The two-stage rocketship blasted off from the Elon Musk-owned company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, soaring roughly 55 miles (90 km) above ground on a planned 90-minte flight into space.

    But the rocket's Super Heavy first stage booster, though it appeared to achieve a crucial maneuver to separate with its core stage, exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after detaching.

    Meanwhile, the core Starship booster carried further toward space, but roughly 10 minutes into the flight a company broadcaster said that SpaceX mission control suddenly lost contact with the vehicle.

    "We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage," SpaceX's livestream host John Insprucker said.

    The launch was the second attempt to fly Starship mounted atop its towering Super Heavy rocket booster, following an April attempt that ended in failure about four minutes after lift-off.

    A live SpaceX webcast of Saturday's launch showed the rocketship rising from the launch tower into the morning sky as the Super Heavy's cluster of powerful Raptor engines thundered to life.

    The test flight's principal objective was to get Starship off the ground and into space just shy of Earth's orbit. Doing so would have marked a key step toward achieving SpaceX's ambition producing a large, multi-purpose, spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo back to the moon later this decade for NASA, and ultimately to Mars.

    Musk - SpaceX's founder, chief executive and chief engineer - also sees Starship as eventually replacing the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket as the centerpiece of its launch business that already lofts most of the world's satellites and other commercial payloads into space.

    NASA, SpaceX's primary customer, has a considerable stake in the success ofStarship, which the US space agency is counting on to play a central role in its human spaceflight program, Artemis, successor to the Apollo missions of more than a half century ago that put astronauts on the moon for the first time.

    The mission's objective was to get Starship off the ground in Texas and into space just shy of reaching orbit, then plunge through Earth's atmosphere for a splashdown off Hawaii's coast. The launch had been scheduled for Friday but was pushed back by a day for a last-minute swap of flight-control hardware.

    During its April 20 test flight, the spacecraft blew itself to bits less than four minutes into a planned 90-minute flight that flight went awry from the start. SpaceX has acknowledged that some of the Super Heavy's 33 Raptor engines malfunctioned on ascent, and that the lower-stage booster rocket failed to separate as designed from the upper-stage Starship before the flight was terminated.

    RELATED STORIES
    SpaceX's Starship rocket prototypes are seen at the SpaceX Starbase in Brownsville, Texas, US, Aug 19, 2023. Reuters
    At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
    Current and former employees said such injuries reflect a chaotic workplace where often under-trained and overtired staff routinely skipped basic safety procedures
    A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off carrying Amazon's two prototype relay stations for a space-based internet service it calls Project Kuiper, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, October 6, 2023. The launch is the first to test Amazon's internet satellites in space before deploying some 3,200 more.
    Amazon launches first test satellites for Kuiper internet network
    Amazon has vowed to invest $10 billion into Kuiper as the market for broadband internet service from satellites could be worth up to tens of billions of dollars in the next decade
    Spanish startup PLD Space's first suborbital reusable "Miura 1" rocket is seen on the day of a test launch, at El Arenosillo military facility in Huelva, Spain, Jun 17, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video. REUTERS
    Spain's PLD Space launches private rocket
    The launch of Europe’s first fully private rocket brings a glimmer of hope for the region's stalled space ambitions
    A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb is removed from a launchpad after the launch was cancelled at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Mar 4, 2022.
    From Ukraine to Taiwan, satellite firms wrangle with geopolitics in space
    Analysts, defence and tech experts say that has supercharged an already growing international appetite for alternative secure satellite communications

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response