With a gulp and burp, a bloated star swallows a Jupiter-sized planet

"This took a planetary orbit that may have existed stably for millions or billions of years, and caused it to plunge suddenly into the star, powering the emission that we see. Essentially, the star swallowed its planet so suddenly that we got to see its energetic burp," MacLeod said, referring to some material expelled into space in a luminous flare. "Intense heat eventually rips the planet apart, and its material is mixed throughout the star."

The researchers have not spotted other planets orbiting this star but are not ruling it out.

"This planet doesn't go out without a fight. Even before it is engulfed whole, our data provides evidence that the planet tries to rip out the star's surface layers with its own gravity. But the star happens to be a thousand times more massive so the planet can't do much and eventually makes the plunge," De said.

"It is humbling to think about our own planet meeting a similar fate, and even more so to realize that we are too small to cause the sun to experience an outburst like the one here. When Earth is eventually swallowed, the sun will hardly notice," MacLeod said.

The researchers used the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in California to spot the star rapidly become 100 times brighter, then figured out why this happened - ruling out, for instance, a merger of two stars.