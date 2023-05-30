NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu with deep space food production

The company's patented AIRMADE technology was one of eight winners announced by NASA this month in the second phase of its food competition, along with $750,000 in prize money. A final round of the competition is coming up.

Other winners included: a bioregenerative system from a Florida lab to raise fresh vegetables, mushrooms and even insect larvae to be used as micronutrients; an artificial photosynthesis process developed in California to create plant- and fungal-based ingredients; and a gas-fermentation technology from Finland to produce single-celled proteins.

Up to $1.5 million in prize money will be divvied up among the eventual final winners of the contest.

While few if any are likely to earn a place in the Michelin Guide for fine dining, they represent a big leap forward from Tang and the freeze-dried snacks consumed by astronauts in the earliest days of space travel.

The new food-growing schemes are also more appetizing, and promise to be far more nutritious, than Matt Damon's fictional poop-fertilized potatoes in "The Martian."

"That was taking an idea to an extreme for a Hollywood movie," said Ralph Fritsche, space crop production manager at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, adding that human waste alone "is not the complete nutrient source that plants need to grow and thrive."

Keeping astronauts well nourished for extended periods within the limited, zero-gravity confines of space vehicles in low-Earth orbit long has posed a challenge for NASA. For the past two decades, crews aboard the International Space Station have lived on a diet mostly of packaged meals with some fresh produce delivered on regular re-supply missions.