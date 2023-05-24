South Korea cancels third launch of homegrown rocket due to technical problems

South Korea cancelled the third flight of its homegrown space rocket on Wednesday because of technical problems hours before a launch that was meant to mark a significant step in its burgeoning space programme.

South Korea is aspiring to be a key player in space technology, competing with its Asian neighbours.

The technical glitches are most likely communication errors between computers that control a helium relief valve, officials say. The vehicle itself does not show any problems, so it will remain on the launch pad for a rescheduled test.