    বাংলা

    Japan's SLIM moon probe unexpectedly survives lunar night

    The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down on the lunar surface last month, making Japan the fifth country to put a probe on the moon

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM

    Japan's space agency said on Monday its SLIM moon lander has unexpectedly survived a freezing lunar night and re-established communication with the earth, more than a month after the spacecraft made a historic "pinpoint" touchdown on the moon.

    The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down on the lunar surface last month, making Japan the fifth country to put a probe on the moon. US-based Intuitive Machines' Odysseus followed suit last week, as countries and businesses race for the moon in search of resources and human habitability.

    Shortly after landing within 55 m (180 ft) of its target just south of the moon's equator, SLIM ran out of power because it had tipped over and its solar panels were at the wrong angle.

    Its solar panels regained electricity more than a week later thanks to change in the sunlight's direction. The operator Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency had previously said the probe was not designed to survive a lunar night.

    RELATED STORIES
    Intuitive Machines' Odysseus spacecraft passes over the near side of the Moon following lunar orbit insertion on Feb 21, 2024, in this handout image released Feb 22, 2024.
    Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface
    The moon lander is ‘alive and well’ but resting on its side a day after its touchdown as the first private spacecraft ever to reach the lunar surface, the company said
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on the IM-1 mission with the Nova-C moon lander built and owned by Intuitive Machines from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, Feb 15, 2024. The mission will attempt to deliver science payloads to the surface of the moon for NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
    Private US moon lander launched half century after last Apollo lunar mission
    A moon lander built by Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines was launched from Florida
    The Nova-C lunar lander designed by aerospace company Intuitive Machines is displayed at the company's headquarters in Houston, Texas, US, Oct 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Launch of private US moon lander postponed by technical glitch
    The launch of the moon lander is called off less than two hours before its liftoff time and postponed for at least a day, SpaceX says
    People applaud after a successful moon landing by the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), in a public viewing event in Sagamihara, south of Tokyo, Japan Jan 20, 2024.
    Japanese craft lands on the moon
    Scientists still await confirming the communication with the probe

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps