    বাংলা

    China successfully launches a pilot reusable spacecraft

    The unidentified spacecraft will operate in the orbit for some time to provide technical validations for reuses, according to CCTV

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 06:44 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 06:44 AM

    China successfully launched a pilot reusable spacecraft with its Long March-2F carrier rocket on Friday, state media CCTV reported.

    The unidentified spacecraft, which was launched from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, will return to a planned landing site after operating in the orbit for some time to provide technical validations for reuses, CCTV said.

    China said it made a big step towards developing reusable space transportation technology as it launched a spacecraft which returned to Earth on the same day after flying to the edge of the atmosphere in July.

    RELATED STORIES
    As satellites and space junk proliferate, US to revise rules
    As satellites, space junk proliferate, US to revise rules
    The authorities plan to look at 'new ways to clean up orbital debris' as there are 'thousands of metric tons of junk' in space
    'Transformation of the body' - Crypt sheds light on Mayan death ritual
    Crypt sheds light on Mayan death ritual
    Inside the chamber archaeologists found 400 vessels containing human ashes mixed with rubber and roots
    S Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
    South Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
    The tattoo can send a readout of a patient's heart rate and other vital signs to a monitor
    Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
    NASA criticises China after debris from rocket falls back to Earth
    US Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean on Saturday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher