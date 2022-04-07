Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2022 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:22 AM BdST
Scientists in Chile say they have unearthed a rare cemetery with well-preserved bones of ancient flying reptiles that roamed the Andean country's Atacama desert more than 100 million years ago.
The remains belong to pterosaurs, scientists determined, flying creatures that lived alongside dinosaurs that had a long wingspan and fed by filtering water through long thin teeth, similar to flamingos.
The group of scientists, led by Jhonatan Alarcon, an investigator at the University of Chile, have been searching for pterosaurs for years, but this discovery surpassed their hopes.
"This has global relevance because these types of findings are relatively rare," Alarcon said. "Almost everywhere in the world, the pterosaur remains that are found are isolated."
The discovery of this rare cemetery will allow scientists to study the pterosaur's habits, not just its anatomy, he said.
"We could determine how groups of these animals were composed, if they raised their babies or not," he added.
Another unexpected surprise was how well-preserved the bones scientists discovered were.
"Most pterosaur bones that are found are flattened, broken," said David Rubilar, head of palaeontology at Chile's Museum of National History. "Nevertheless we were able to recover preserved three-dimensional bones from this site."
This well help scientists better understand pterosaur anatomy.
The find was made 65 km (40.39 miles) away from another site where other pterosaur remains were found. This discovery supports scientists' hypothesis that pterosaurs were once widespread in northern Chile.
- Gigantic planet observed still 'in the womb'
- Scientists publish the first complete human genome
- NASA astronaut to fly to earth in a Russian spacecraft
- Methane may be key to detecting life on a planet
- How an asteroid strike may save us from space rocks
- Cannibalism is more ancient than once thought
- Symmetry is like 'a new law of nature' - outer
- US mathematician wins Abel Prize
- Stolen Darwin notebooks, missing for decades, are returned
- Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'
- Imagine another world. Now imagine 5,000 more
- Scientists publish the first complete human genome
- Hubble Space Telescope spots oldest and farthest star known
- NASA astronaut will soon fly home to earth in a Russian spacecraft. Here’s how to watch
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Bangladesh is alert to avert economic crisis like one in Sri Lanka: Hasina
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB
- Ashish Choudhury masterminded the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, says RAB