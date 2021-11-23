Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Nov 2021 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 02:25 PM BdST
Almost half a tonne of meteorites declared as pyrite ore on import have been seized by authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen, China's customs agency said on Monday.
Officers inspected the material and determined it was inconsistent with the characteristics of pyrite, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement, adding that the company involved was unable to provide relevant certification.
Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is an iron sulphide mineral used in the paper and jewellery industries.
A professional appraisal revealed the 470 kg shipment consisted of 90% iron and 8.9% nickel but lacked the sulphur content that pyrite has, said the statement, which was accompanied by a video of customs officers inspecting a number of brownish rocks.
The appraisal also found the rocks' composition was very similar to that of meteorites, and the owner of the shipment subsequently confirmed that is exactly what they were, customs said，adding that the case was under further processing.
It was not immediately clear how the owner had come into possession of the meteorities.
China is stepping up its space exploration programme and last year brought back rocks from the moon https: in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s.
- How to find the ultimate chickpea
- Why don’t we have a COVID vaccine for pets?
- It follows earth around the sun. Just don’t call it a moon
- NASA moves moon landing deadline back to 2025
- ‘Penis worms’ may have been the first hermits
- Is carbon capture here?
- Star system with right-angled planets surprises astronomers
- As Earth warms, human history is melting away
- Vaccine shipments from India to resume in December, says Salman Rahman
- Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite
- Should I take a heart drug? A coronary calcium scan may help you decide
- A tool kit to help scientists find the ultimate chickpea
- Why don’t we have a COVID vaccine for pets?
- It follows earth around the sun. Just don’t call it a moon
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Three-day COVID vaccination drive in all Dhaka wards begins on Tuesday
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Austria locks down, Merkel says new steps needed as Europe faces COVID freeze
- How to save your knees without giving up your workout