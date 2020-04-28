Pentagon releases videos showing 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Published: 28 Apr 2020 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 08:50 PM BdST
The Pentagon on Monday formally released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with “unidentified aerial phenomena”
The US Navy confirmed to various US media outlets that declassified military videos posted online purporting to show UFO sightings are authentic.
One of the videos shows an incident from 2004, and the other two were recorded in January 2015, according to Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman.
The videos became public after unauthorised leaks in 2007 and 2017, and the Navy previously verified their authenticity.
The Pentagon released videos showing ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,’ confirming the authenticity of the clips, which have been circulating online for years pic.twitter.com/ldrH3FktNZ— Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2020
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
