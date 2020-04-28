Home > Science

Pentagon releases videos showing 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Apr 2020 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 08:50 PM BdST

The Pentagon on Monday formally released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with “unidentified aerial phenomena”

The US Navy confirmed to various US media outlets that declassified military videos posted online purporting to show UFO sightings are authentic.

One of the videos shows an incident from 2004, and the other two were recorded in January 2015, according to Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman.

The videos became public after unauthorised leaks in 2007 and 2017, and the Navy previously verified their authenticity.

 

