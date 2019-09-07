India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

The Indian space agency lost communication with its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission on Saturday, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation said, in a setback to the nation's ambitious plan to land an unmanned probe near the south pole of the moon.

"Data is being analysed," Chairman K Sivan told a room full of distraught scientists at the agency's tracking centre in Bengaluru.