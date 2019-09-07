Home > Science

India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

Published: 07 Sep 2019 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 03:42 AM BdST

The Indian space agency lost communication with its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission on Saturday, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation said, in a setback to the nation's ambitious plan to land an unmanned probe near the south pole of the moon.
"Data is being analysed," Chairman K Sivan told a room full of distraught scientists at the agency's tracking centre in Bengaluru.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.