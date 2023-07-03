With neutrinos, scientists observe our galaxy in a whole new way

The neutrinos were detected over a span of a decade at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory at a US scientific research station at the South Pole, using more than 5,000 sensors covering an area the size of a small mountain.

"This observation is ground-breaking. It established the galaxy as a neutrino source. Every future work will refer to this observation," said Georgia Tech physicist Ignacio Taboada, spokesperson for the IceCube research.

"When we discovered neutrinos of cosmic origin in 2013, it was somewhat of a surprise to us that we did not find a flux that originated in the nearby sources of our own galaxy. Galactic sources were supposed to dominate the sky, as they do in all wavelengths of light. It took us a decade to discover our own galaxy," said University of Wisconsin physicist and IceCube lead scientist Francis Halzen.

Neutrinos are electrically neutral, undisturbed by even the strongest magnetic field, and rarely interact with matter, earning the nickname "ghost particle." As neutrinos travel through space, they pass unimpeded through matter - stars, planets and, for that matter, people.

"Just as light goes without stopping through glass, neutrinos can go through everything, including the whole planet Earth," Taboada said.

"The neutrino is an elementary particle, meaning they are not made up of anything smaller. They are not the building blocks of 'stuff,' like electrons and quarks are, but they are created in nuclear processes. They are also created when protons (subatomic particles) and (atomic) nuclei interact at very high energies," said physicist Naoko Kurahashi Neilson of Drexel University in Philadelphia, a member of the research team that detailed the findings in the journal Science.