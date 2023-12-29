Brahmanbaria-2: AL’s independent may spring surprise as Jatiya Party candidate fights father-in-law

The 12th parliamentary polls will be the fourth election to the Brahmanbaria-2 seat in five years. Voter apathy was clear in the last two by-elections, but the upcoming general election has garnered interest among voters.

Al Mamun, a villager, said voters lacked interest in the elections in the past five years. “We shouldn’t consider those elections [for analysis]. But this time, the voters appear to be interested in the polls.”

Jalal Uddin, a businessman, said it was still unclear what the voters were thinking about the general election. “But they are showing more enthusiasm than before.”

Consisting of Sarail and Ashuganj, the seat was won by Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan five times, including the last general election in 2018.