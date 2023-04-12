    বাংলা

    Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

    Trump himself was accused of pandering to world leaders, autocrats in particular, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2023, 01:58 PM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 01:58 PM

    Former US President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of pandering to China's leader Xi Jinping during his recent closely watched visit to Beijing.

    Trump, who seeks to regain the White House in 2024, forged an adversarial relationship with China during his presidency even as he called Xi his "very good friend."

    In a television interview, Trump derided Democratic President Joe Biden's foreign policy as having emboldened Russia, North Korea and China and sidelined the United States as a world leader - criticism that was often leveled at his own administration.

    "You got this crazy world is blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say. And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China kissing his ass," Trump said in an interview with Fox News late on Tuesday.

    At the end of his visit last week, Macron called on the European Union to reduce on dependence on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

    As president, Trump upended some tenets of America’s post-World War Two foreign policy by questioning the NATO alliance, alienating European partners and indulging autocrats.

    Trump himself was accused of pandering to world leaders, autocrats in particular, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.

    He praised Putin and was famously accused by his 2016 Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton of being "Putin's puppet." He held a summit with Kim in 2018 and declared at a rally with supporters that "we fell in love" after exchanging letters.

    RELATED STORIES
    French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping after meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023.
    Macron comments leave senior Taiwanese official 'puzzled'
    Macron, in comments in an interview on a trip to China, cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction"
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Guandong province governor's residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday, Apr 7, 2023.
    Macron's aim of EU unity on China undone by trip fallout
    European politicians were still struggling to digest Macron's comments, in which he also cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a visit at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, April 7, 2023.
    Europe should not follow US, Chinese policy over Taiwan: Macron
    China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control
    French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, China, Apr 6, 2023.
    China's Xi woos France to 'counter' US
    China's wooing of Macron is part of a flurry of diplomatic moves this year as it attempts to wriggle out of containment by the US amid differences over Taiwan

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan