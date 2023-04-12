Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

Former US President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of pandering to China's leader Xi Jinping during his recent closely watched visit to Beijing.

Trump, who seeks to regain the White House in 2024, forged an adversarial relationship with China during his presidency even as he called Xi his "very good friend."

In a television interview, Trump derided Democratic President Joe Biden's foreign policy as having emboldened Russia, North Korea and China and sidelined the United States as a world leader - criticism that was often leveled at his own administration.