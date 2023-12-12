Raushon meets Hasina, complains about ‘unfair treatment’ by GM Quader in Jatiya Party dispute

Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushon Ershad has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reported to her the “unfair treatment” by Chairman GM Quader over the share of seats in the parliamentary polls.

Raushon’s son Rahgir Al Mahi aka Shad Ershad and former party secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga, among others, accompanied the leader of the opposition in parliament at the Ganabhaban meeting on Tuesday.

Internal strife is a longstanding issue within the party and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019.

His wife Raushon and brother Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.