    বাংলা

    Raushon meets Hasina, complains about ‘unfair treatment’ by GM Quader in Jatiya Party dispute

    The followers of Raushon urge the prime minister to talk to them first if the Awami League shares seats with the Jatiya Party

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 02:33 PM

    Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushon Ershad has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reported to her the “unfair treatment” by Chairman GM Quader over the share of seats in the parliamentary polls.   

    Raushon’s son Rahgir Al Mahi aka Shad Ershad and former party secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga, among others, accompanied the leader of the opposition in parliament at the Ganabhaban meeting on Tuesday.  

    Internal strife is a longstanding issue within the party and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019.

    His wife Raushon and brother Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.

    After the schedule of the general election was announced, Raushon wrote to the Election Commission that they were willing to contest in the election under an alliance.

    But Quader’s letter to the EC made no mention of a coalition.

    Raushon was also always positive about joining the race under the Hasina-led Awami League government, but she and her followers decided not to enter the race with only a few seats allocated for them by the GM Quader-led faction. 

    Ranga said Raushon and many other “tested” leaders were denied election nominations and “hundreds of leaders and activists” were suspended from the party.

    The Quader-led faction even “insulted” Ranga’s daughter when they went to them to seek nomination, Ranga said.

    “Now the question is if Shad, Raushon and I do not get nominations, with whom are they [Quader-led faction] going to run in the election?"

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League asks 14 Party allies, Jatiya Party to ‘compete to win’
    AL asks 14 Party, JP to 'compete for seats'
    Awami League leaders run as independents, but there is no alternative to such competition, Obaidul Quader says
    Awami League didn't discuss seat-sharing in pre-election talks with Jatiya Party: Quader
    AL didn't discuss seat-sharing with Jatiya Party: Quader
    Quader says the talks between the parties were solely centred on ensuring a free and fair election
    Raushon-led Jatiya Party faction ‘won’t contest election’ as rivalry with GM Quader peaks
    Raushon-led Jatiya Party faction ‘won’t contest election’
    The chief patron of the party and her followers meet after GM Quader-led faction leaves them out of nomination
    Jatiya Party is going to polls amid murmurs of discord over nominations
    Jatiya Party going to polls amid rift
    The discord over leadership peaked after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron