BNP’s Shahjahan Omar running on Awami League ticket

Shahjahan Omar, a BNP leader who was bailed after his arrest on charges related to the torching of a bus, has submitted nomination papers as an Awami League candidate.
Shahjahan and the ruling party Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed the development on Thursday, the last day for nomination submission in the 12th parliamentary polls.
He filed nomination papers online, said Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Farah Gul Nijhum.
Speaking to http://bdnews24.com, Shahjahan said he decided to join the race amid the BNP’s boycott because he wanted to work for the people in his area, which he “could not do in the past 17 years”.
“And I raised no question when the Awami League offered me a nomination. I’m willingly resigning from the BNP.”
Biplab confirmed that the ruling party nominated Shahjahan for the Jhalakathi-1 seat.