BNP’s Shahjahan Omar running on Awami League ticket

Shahjahan Omar, a BNP leader who was bailed after his arrest on charges related to the torching of a bus, has submitted nomination papers as an Awami League candidate.

Shahjahan and the ruling party Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed the development on Thursday, the last day for nomination submission in the 12th parliamentary polls.

He filed nomination papers online, said Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Farah Gul Nijhum.